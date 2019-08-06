Harlandale ISD ready to accept suspended superintendent's resignation

SAN ANTONIO - The Harlandale Independent School District board announced Monday night that it is ready to accept Reynaldo Madrigal's resignation as the district's superintendent, in lieu of termination.

Madrigal was suspended following an investigation that began in 2017.

The Texas Education Agency looked into allegations about the way the Harlandale school board handled its contracts, nepotism and a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The district announced Samantha Gallegos is taking on the role of interim superintendent. Her contract was approved last month.

Along with Madrigal’s removal, the TEA also called for the entire board to be replaced.

Board members said they plan to meet with the TEA commissioner in Austin later this week.

