Hatching eggs in the classroom program teaches agriculture to students

SAN ANTONIO - A program that involves hatching eggs in the classroom is giving students from kindergarten to 12th grade the opportunity to learn about life sciences.

Matthew Miranda works for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Guadalupe County and has visited ten schools in Guadalupe County this year.

“It shows responsibility. It teaches kids how to take care of a life, how to care for something,” Miranda said.

The students use an incubator for a hands-on experience.

“It’s basically a box that does the same things a hen would do. It warms the eggs. It moves the eggs around so the eggs are warm on all sides,” Miranda said.

Students as a result are able to examine embryos at different stages of growth.

