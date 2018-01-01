Higher health costs to hit retired Texas teachers in 2018

AUSTIN, Texas - Some retired Texas teachers face higher health insurance premiums in 2018 under a state program that has teetered on insolvency in recent years.

The local news report said that at least 9,000 educators and their dependents have left the subsidized insurance plan known as TRS-Care. That departure rate is six times higher than recent years.

Higher costs are driving some retirees back to work. Among them is 74-year-old Betty Munie of New Braunfels, who started substitute teaching to help cover an expected $375 premium hike.

The state's Teacher Retirement System faced a $1 billion shortfall last year. Lawmakers pumped some extra money into the program but there's still no long-term fix.

Republican state Rep. John Zerwas says lawmakers are trying to "minimize the pain" to retirees as much as possible.

