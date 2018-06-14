Judson ISD Board of Trustees names its lone superintendent finalist

SAN ANTONIO - The Judson Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Jeanette Ball as the lone finalist for the district's next superintendent, the school district announced.

Ball is currently the superintendent of Uvalde ISD, a position she has held since 2013. She will replace outgoing Superintendent Carl Montoya.

There is a 21-day mandated waiting period before a contract can be finalized between the board and its chosen finalist.

Prior to Uvalde, Dr. Ball served as Assistant Superintendent, Executive Director of Employee and Student Services, Director of Staff Development, and Principal in Southwest ISD from 1998-2013.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees for this wonderful opportunity. I’m looking forward to joining this great district, transitioning into the District as soon as possible, and getting to know staff,community, students and joining the JISD team,” Ball said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.