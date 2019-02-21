Judson ISD hiring bus drivers, substitute teachers at job fair

SAN ANTONIO - The Judson Independent School District is looking to fill more than 150 positions and is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 2.

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Judson High School, located at 9142 FM 78 in Converse.

The district said it has openings for bus drivers, substitute teachers and after school child care workers, among other positions.

Those in attendance should come with an updated resume and references and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

The JISD Human Resource staff will be on hand to answer any questions people may have regarding job descriptions, requirements, schedules or benefits.

