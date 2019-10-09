SAFD Fire Safety Video with Sparky & the Spurs Coyote

SAN ANTONIO - For Fire Prevention Week 2019, the San Antonio Fire Department has produced a short video to help teach children the basics of a fire escape plan, and features Sparky the Fire Dog and his pal The Coyote.

Home fire escape planning and drills are an essential part of fire safety. A home fire escape plan needs to be developed and practiced before a fire strikes.

"This short and humorous video will not only teach children the basics of a good escape plan, but it is our hope that it will inspire them to convince their parents to learn and practice the plan with them. Our thanks to the Spurs organization for supporting fire safety education for the residents of San Antonio," Chief Hood said.

