La Vernia ISD school board to hold meeting Wednesday to discuss superintendent

LA VERNIA, Texas - The La Vernia Independent School District school board is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the superintendent's performance of his duties, the La Vernia News reports.

Dr. Trent Lovette was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation back on Nov. 18 during a two-hour closed session.

The report said the meeting, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. in La Vernia High School's 500 building, will discuss possible actions.

Lovette was chosen as superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Jose Moreno in November 2017.

The school board appointed Dr. Toni Riester-Wood, associate superintendent of academic services, to act as superintendent.

At this time, it remains unclear as to what motivated the board of trustees to make its decision.

