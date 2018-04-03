Lee High School gets new military service dog mascot

SAN ANTONIO - A new mascot has been selected to represent Lee High School at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Students voted for the new Volunteers mascot to be a military service dog.

The principal of the high school sent a letter Monday to members of the Lee community with the logo design, which is the service dog wearing a vest with the words “LEE” and “VOLUNTEER” on it.

The letter said that eligible students voted on possible mascot designs last week, and the image receiving the most votes was the military service dog.

North East ISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said students in ninth to 11th grades and eighth graders who will attend Lee next year were allowed to submit ideas from Jan 22 to Feb. 2.

A committee made up of Lee and district community members then narrowed it down to three finalists.

A third party graphic artist rendered the images for the three finalists and then students voted on those from March 26-29.

The new Volunteers mascot will coincide with the high school changing its name from Robert E. Lee High School to Legacy of Educational Excellence (LEE) High School next school year.

The image, along with the new school name, will not go into effect until the conclusion of this school year.

