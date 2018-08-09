Local nonprofit helping teachers build classroom libraries through donations

SAN ANTONIO - There are several school supply drives to help out students and families in need to ensure their children are equipped to tackle the school year. However, teachers often need help with building their classroom libraries in order to put books in the hands of children.

That's exactly where the nonprofit SA Reads comes into play.

It's the group's goal to help children achieve reading proficiency. For eight years, it has distributed more than 300,000 books to area teachers and nonprofits that serve children through with its annual book drive.

Once SA Reads has collected the books, teachers can make appointments to receive books so they can start building their classroom libraries this especially helps new teachers who are establishing a classroom.

Pamila Toman is the executive director of SA Reads. She says teachers in low income schools are the ones who really need the help.

“The volunteers that are here sort, we clean them we re-organize them and we take appointments so that teachers and nonprofits that serve children can come in and receive the books for free,” Toman said.

In order to donate, you can drop off new or gently used books to any of the 50 drop off locations including all public libraries, YMCAs, First Mark Credit Unions, Whole Food Markets and more. You can find all of these locations on their website by clicking here.

The drive will run until Aug. 14.

