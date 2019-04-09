Local students take STAAR exam on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - It's testing time once again for students across the area as they take the STAAR test on Tuesday.

The STAAR test, or the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness program, assesses students in reading and math along with writing, the sciences and social studies.

On Tuesday, fourth and seventh grade students will be completing the writing portion of the exam and fifth and eighth grade students will be taking math. Preparation for the test is incorporated into the curriculum all year long for students.

And while the test is a big deal, teachers say it is not something that parents or students should fret over. If a student doesn't pass the test, they have two more tries to take it at a later date.

Educators want to remind parents to have their kids eat a good breakfast. McDonald's is trying to do its part by giving away free breakfast to students and teachers before the test. But teachers and administrators do say the test does accurately demonstrate the lessons learned by their students.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.