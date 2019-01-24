MacArthur High School students install wiring for Habitat for Humanity homes

SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 MacArthur High School electrical systems technology students are kicking off a big project this month and helping out some local families in the process.

The project is a partnership between the program and Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to helping families in need of affordable housing. The partnership is in its 15th year.

The students are installing wiring for water heaters and air conditioning units for four Habitat for Humanity homes.

"Our students graduate with safety certifications under their belt," said Steve Albert, director of the Electrical Apprenticeship Program at MacArthur High School. "These things mean a lot to the employer."

Angel Gonzalez, a senior at MacArthur High School who is in his fourth year with the electrical program, said he is glad that he can use the skills he's learned in the classroom to help families.

"I feel really blessed, and it's such a great opportunity helping out these people," Gonzalez said. "It just makes you feel more important for what you're doing out here in wiring up these houses."

Bianca Peralta, a Habitat for Humanity spokeswoman, said the agency plans on dedicating the four homes in March.

"It definitely goes full circle," Peralta said. "Our families are very much appreciative. We actually have a lot of our families on-site today working on their houses. I know they really appreciate the help."

