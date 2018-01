SAN ANTONIO - Elementary students kicked off the new semester by duct taping their principal to a wall.

The activity was the children’s reward for meeting a $10,000 fundraising goal.

Principal Brenda Gonzales, of Pearce Primary School, said the children were given pieces of duct tape when they sold items for the fundraiser.

All the money raised goes back towards the children's learning experience.

