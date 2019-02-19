NEISD board of trustees appoints interim superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The North East Independent School District's board of trustees announced the appointment of an interim superintendent Monday.

Dr. Sean Maika will be appointed as the interim superintendent of the district.

The appointment comes after Dr. Brian Gottardy announced he would retire at the end of the school year after serving as superintendent for the past eight years.

Maika has served as assistant superintendent of instruction and campus administration at NEISD for the past two years.

Maika officially assumes the interim position in May.

