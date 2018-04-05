Northside ISD holding job fair, seeks more than 270 new employees

SAN ANTONIO - Northside ISD is looking to fill more than 270 positions at a local job fair to be held next week.

The Job Fair will take place Monday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northside Activity Center, which is located in the 700 block of Culebra Road.

Positions available include bus drivers, food service workers, food service manager trainees, police officers, custodians and maintenance workers. Both full and part time positions are available with benefits.

Prior to visiting those interested must complete an online application which can be found on the HR Jobs website. Only those with application on file will be interviewed.

The interviews will be conducted on site for the following departments: Transportation, Child Nutrition, Custodial, Maintenance, and Police.

Candidates must be able to successfully complete a required physical exam, pre-employment criminal background check, fingerprinting requirements and any required drug screening, the press release said.

Food service worker applicants also must have a current state and ANSI approved Food Handlers Certificate.

For more information go the Human Resources website by clicking here.

