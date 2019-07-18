Northside ISD teachers, staff to receive pay raises

CNN Image

SAN ANTONIO - Teachers and staff for the Northside Independent School District will receive a pay raise as part of their 2019-2020 compensation package, the district's board of trustees decided Wednesday.

The pay increase is more than the requirements of the recently passed House 3 Bill and is 4.6 percent for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses and is 4.4 percent for all other staff.

Teachers with six or more years of experience also will receive an additional $500 per year.

As a result of the increase, the annual starting salary for teachers in the district is now $55,445.

The compensation package also improves the daily pay rate for district substitutes by $5 and allows an additional $5 daily pay rate increase for substitutes at Title 1 campuses.

