Organization working to make plan for South San ISD's future

SAN ANTONIO - South San Kids First, an organization that engages with local residents about what is happening at the South San Antonio Independent School District, is trying to draw the community together to put past grievances behind it and help the SSISD board make a plan for the future.

District 4 Councilman Rey Saldana said it’s time to turn the page and evolve into having a meaningful conversation.

“We've been used to yelling at one another,” he said. “This is a more calm environment for us to talk about building toward the future instead of tearing one another apart.”

Students demand the district hire counselors to help with mental health issues, saying that could improve issues of student attendance and truancy.

The district is considering the possibility of asking for a tax ratification election.

Issues such as bullying, campus safety, lack of supplies and overcrowded classrooms are among the concerns for parents and students.

“I want them to feel like we have turned a page, but not because someone else has done something but because they put their community voice into the discussion,” Saldana said.

Saldana said other town hall meetings will take place in the future. The board is expected to take a vote on the tax ratification election in early May and it may be voted on by the public this summer.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.