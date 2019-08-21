Parents warned of stranger danger incident at San Antonio middle school

SAN ANTONIO - Northeast ISD parents were sent a letter Tuesday warning them of a stranger danger incident reported at John H. Wood Jr. Middle School.

Two female students reported to administrators that a man called out to them from his car on Wenzel Road around 3:45 p.m.

The students ignored him, but the man got out of his car and began approaching them, according to the letter sent to parents by Wood Middle School Principal Marcus Alvarez.

The girls got to their ride safely, and the man returned to his car and drove off, according to the letter.

The suspect is described as a bald male in his mid-40s, according to the letter. He was driving a silver or gray car.

North East ISD police are investigating the incident, and administrators, teachers and school police will continue to monitor students in the morning and afternoon, according to the letter.

Students are encouraged to report any suspicious activities they see and always walk away from a stranger offering them a ride.

