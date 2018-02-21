Proposed 'do not hire' list to keep convicted teachers from moving to other districts

SAN ANTONIO - Texas leads the nation in teachers charged with having inappropriate relationships with students. A new proposal could change the way these kinds of cases are handled by the state.

What Texas Education Agency does now:

Superintendents or principals must report an incident of an inappropriate relationship with a student to the state within seven days of the incident or face consequences.

TEA flags any educator reported, listing on the website’s "virtual certificate look-up" that the person is under investigation.

The state leaves hiring up to the district, which must do its own due diligence to see if teachers have been flagged.

There is no online portal or generic online form for districts to report incidents.

A proposed "do not hire" list would aim to keep convicted teachers from falling through the cracks and moving to other districts.

New proposals for the "do not hire" list:

It would allow the State Board of Education to suspend the teaching certificate of anyone criminally charged with unlawful interactions with students/children.

It would add those educators to a statewide list, preventing them from getting any jobs working with students.

It would create an online portal for district leaders to report improper teacher-student relationships.

What an official from the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel is saying:

