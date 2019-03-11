SA teachers head to Austin for public education rally

SAN ANTONIO - More than 275 teachers, administrators and parents headed to Austin on Monday to stage what's expected to be one of the largest rallies at the state Capitol in years.

The group, led by the Texas American Federation Of Teachers, gathered at the Blossom Athletic Center at the crack of dawn to board several buses for the trip.

"Legislators will be overwhelmed with the numbers of educators who will walk the halls and offices on that day," said Wanda Longoria, president of Northside Texas AFT. "We predict this will be one of the largest and most important rallies on the Capitol in recent years."

Longoria said the group will ask lawmakers to pass the following legislation:

Enact changes to standardized testing.

Restore billions of dollars in cuts to public education and restore a $1,000 health-care stipend for all public school employees and increased state contribution to the Teacher Retirement System.

Approve an across-the-board pay raise for teachers to put Texas teacher pay on par with the national average to include nurses, librarians and counselors.

Abandon ill-conceived "performance pay" programs that waste much-needed resources and act as an unfair and divisive means of compensation.

The rally is expected to begin at noon.

