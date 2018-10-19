Saint Mary's Hall students encouraged to write handwritten letters

SAN ANTONIO - Saint Mary's Hall celebrated National Day of Writing on Friday by picking up a pen and paper and writing handwritten letters.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade learned how to use a quill and old-fashioned typewriters.

Mia Sabom, a junior, said National Day of Writing is a nice reminder of the power of a handwritten note.

"Typing is so easy, but I think handwriting really puts your emotions into it and really portrays how you feel and how you care," she said.

Students also enjoyed calligraphy stations, learning how to press wax seals to letters and writing thank you letters to family or service men abroad.

