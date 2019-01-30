SAISD kicks off construction for 13 schools

SAN ANTONIO - The construction phase began Tuesday for the first of 13 schools in the San Antonio Independent School District that will receive major renovations under a $450 million bond package that was approved by voters in 2016.

Bowden Academy students wearing yellow construction hats, along with the school principal and an SAISD board trustee, waved the official start flag, signaling the construction crew to finish excavation -- the first step before drilling piers begin the process of pouring foundation for a new addition at the campus.

The academy will receive $11.1 million in construction money as part of the bond program, a news release said. After the renovations and additions, the size of the school will increase more than 12,700 square feet, supporting the school's recent expansion from elementary to PK-8.

The academy's 530 students will enjoy completely updated spaces, such as learning commons and makerspace labs to provide them with creative outlets to explore, practice, engage and tinker with subjects.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by early 2020.

Besides Bowden Academy, the following schools will receive major renovations:

Irving Dual Language Academy

J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School

Davis Middle School

Rogers Middle School

Tafolla Middle School

Brackenridge High School

Burbank High School

Edison High School

Fox Tech High School

Sam Houston High School

Lanier High School

Jefferson High School

