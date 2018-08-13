SAISD students head back to school today

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the first day of school for San Antonio Independent School District students — which means 50,000 students will be going back to class on the district's 90 campuses.

The district is the third-largest district out of the 15 districts in Bexar County.

Most of the district is within San Antonio, but it also serves parts of the cities of Olmos Park and Balcones Heights as well as a small unincorporated area of east Bexar County.

New to the in the district this year is the Irving Dual Language Academy.

The new SAISD academy will open with pre-kindergarten through second grade students, and will then add a grade each year through eighth grade.

Dual Language programs are different from transitional schools. They phase out Spanish when students acquire English — so in the program students will have the opportunity to become fluent in both English and Spanish and then continue in both of the languages.

