Somerset ISD teachers surprised with grant money by district's Education Foundation

The students of Barrera Veterans Elementary School is full of Bulldog pride Friday after being surprised by the Somerset ISD Education Foundation.

Three teachers were given grant money, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, from the district's foundation for projects that will help their students grow and learn.

Sixteen other grants were awarded to teachers across the district, totaling nearly $30,000.

Second grade teacher Elisa Alvarez started ballet folklorico program at the school last year and already has 56 students involved. The money will help pay for dance shoes and costumes, she said.

"It's important, it's something that as they grow old they can go back and think, "oh yeah I danced here,'" Alvarez said. "'I did this I expressed my own heritage through dancing.'"

Computer and technology teacher Laura Heinze was awarded money for a tool that will help students learn how to code programs.



"When they come to me in computer, they will be able to design things, design different paths, obstacles and mazes and stuff," Heinze said.



Fourth graders Isis Garaoi and Jeffrey Sailer said they are proud of their teachers and excited about their new opportunities.

"I can learn how to do it so I can help other students so I can be a computer teacher," Isis said.

"I'm excited of what's going to come next," Jeffrey said.

