South San ISD leaders consider tax rate increase, will hold several public meetings before voting

SAN ANTONIO - South San Independent School District leaders are considering the possibility of a tax ratification election to increase the maintenance and operation tax rate from $1.04 to $1.17.

FAST FACTS:

The district will hold several public meetings before the school board votes on whether or not it will put it on the June ballot.

South San ISD points to dropping enrollment rates and other factors for the $7.3 million deficit next school year.

The district has a $76 million operating budget.

South San ISD breaks down the average monthly increase for property owners as follows: A $50,000 property would pay about $2.70, and a $100,000 would pay about $8.

What South San ISD Superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra is saying:

“The impact is pretty minimal to the homeowner. The majority of the increase falls either on the state of Texas or the business properties that reside within the district.”

“Worst case scenario we take away $7 million from our existing budget, it means programs, personnel, it will impact services to the school.”

“We feel we've been fiscally conservative but we feel we're at a point where we have cut as much as we can cut without really going into programs.”

Other districts in the area:

San Antonio ISD is also expecting a $31 million decline for next year’s budget. It is in the process of working through its budget.

Northeast ISD expects a $17 million shortfall next school year. Staff members are considering the options for future revenue.

Slide information is courtesy of South San ISD. For the entire slideshow, click here.

