South San ISD officials, state lawmaker talk school safety

SAN ANTONIO - South San Antonio Independent School District administrators met Thursday with state Rep. Philip Cortez of San Antonio to give the lawmaker a tour of the high school and discuss safety programs in light of recent school shootings.

The programs they talked about included active shooter drills, medical training and guidelines for students and teachers during emergency situations.

South San Antonio High School Principal Lee Hernandez said he hopes the meeting with Cortez will provide positive feedback at the state capital.

"Some sort of consistent mandate. What does it look like? What can a school do? And potentially provide additional funding, so that we can do these things, because it is costly to do."

South San ISD Superintendent Abelardo Saavedra and District Chief of Police Eugene Tovar also attended the meeting.

