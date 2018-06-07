South San ISD superintendent to step down after contract ends in March

SAN ANTONIO - The superintendent of the South San Antonio Independent School District announced Wednesday that he plans to step down once his contract ends in March.

Dr. Abelardo Saavedra made the announcement during the district's board meeting.

Saavedra said he has accepted a position at Texas A&M as a professor.

A source told KSAT 12 last week that Saavedra intended to resign, but district officials said Saavedra would not address his future until the public meeting was held.

Saavedra has been credited with guiding the district through a turbulent few years, including a state-appointed conservatorship, after the district failed to properly manage its finances and operations.

The conservator was removed in January.

Saavedra was named superintendent in March 2014.

