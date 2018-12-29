South San senior to achieve education milestone despite obstacles

SAN ANTONIO - A South San High School senior is urging students to stay focused despite adversities.

Lauryn Valdez, 18, will be graduating at the end of the school year with her high school diploma and associate degree from Palo Alto Community College.

But it's the hard work and obstacles Valdez overcame to reach the milestone that is inspiring many, including her family.

"A lot of my family didn't graduate high school or even middle school. Like, my grandma dropped (out) in the ninth grade, so she cries all the time, every time I get an acceptance letter," Valdez said.

Valdez is part of the first graduating class of the South San High School Early College Academy Program.

Valdez started taking college courses her freshman year, but it wasn't easy.

"My parents got divorced. That was one of the hardest things. And when I was a sophomore, I got pregnant," Valdez said.

Valdez continued to work toward her college goal despite the drama that follows a teen pregnancy.

Sadly, Valdez lost her baby.

"I don't regret being pregnant, but it's an experience I went through and I appreciate it. I learned a lot, and it made me a better person," she said.

Valdez's goal her freshman year was to be in the top 10 of her graduating class.

She recently found out she's No. 6 and still hoping to climb higher. She's managed to keep a high grade point average while holding a job, extracurricular activities, community service, school and college homework.

"I know that within the next eight months, it's going to pay off, and I get to go to college and just become a nurse. And it's going to be totally worth it," she said.

Years of persistence are paying off for Valdez, who has been accepted to all the universities she applied to and is getting some full scholarships. Valdez also received a $12,000 Valero Alamo Bowl Shining Star Energy Scholarship.

"I'm excited to get the chance to pick. A lot of people don't get that chance. Just for me to get that option is amazing," she said.

Valdez started the college program with 140 other students, with 100 of them completing the program to earn an associate degree.

She said the program helped the students mature and build character.

"It's worth it. When you get to the end and you look at all these options you have laid out, it's like, 'Wow, I did it! I did it and I conquered it,' and it's the best feeling ever to know you got through it."

Her advice to students is to keep going despite adversities they may face.

"When you stick to something, it shows how much strength you have. This program has shown a lot of us how strong we are," Valdez said.

Valdez has not yet decided which university she will attend, but she plans on becoming a neonatal nurse.

