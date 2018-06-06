Southwest ISD participating in summer food service program

SAN ANTONIO - The Southwest Independent School District said it is participating in the summer food service program for 2018.

Nutritious meals will be provided to all children who are 18 years old and younger, the district said.

The district said the program is free of charge and is the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

SWISD will have several sites open this summer for its community.

The meals will be provided at the following sites and times:

Medio Creek Elementary

8911 Excellence Drive

June 8-29 (Monday through Friday) & July 9-27 (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:40 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

SW Legacy High School

4495 SW Verano Parkway Bldg. 100

June 11-29 and July 30-Aug. 10 (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Resnik Middle School

4495 SW Verano Parkway Bldg. 200

June 11-28 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

SWISD Bldg. #201

11914 Dragon Lane

June 18-August 9 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hidden Cove Elementary

5102 Trading Post

June 11-28 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

