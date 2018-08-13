St. Mary's University welcomes class of 2022

SAN ANTONIO - The class of 2022 at St. Mary's University received a big welcome Monday at the annual Academic Convocation.

The ceremony introduced students to the traditions and expectations of the school's academic community.

The event also featured music major Eva Alpar teaching the freshman class the university's alma mater, "The Bells of St. Mary's," and faculty wearing full academic regalia.

"They are kind of wondering, 'What is this? And, why are they all dressed up?' But, it's kind of an introduction to what academic life really is like. Years ago, we heard students say it reminded them of Harry Potter because of everyone coming in robes," said vice provost of enrollment management Rosalind Alderman.

Classes begin Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.