Local students compete at second annual Alamo City Electrathon

SAN ANTONIO - South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce teamed up with corporate partners to host the second annual Alamo City Electrathon (ACE) Race at Trader’s Village.

The race, which took place Friday, is a one hour endurance event for area high school STEM teams.

Students created alternative energy vehicles. Nine area school districts will compete and put their car to the test.

"It's about energy management. That's the STEM part of it. The science. The mathematics that are required to calculate your energy consumption and to plan it so you can make a one hour race 73 pounds of LED acid battery," STEM consulant Bob Franz said.

Before the race, each vehicle undergoes a series of inspections to ensure they are safe to race.

Kids who have participated in this event said it is all about making a difference.

"Sometimes when we talk to younger kids and try to encourage them to join the team, a lot of the girls said 'I didn't know I could do this or I didn't know this was an option,' it makes your heart feel warm,” Autumn Rodriguez, Southwest ISD student and project manager said.

