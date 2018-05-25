TEA takes action in response to STAAR online testing issues

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Education Agency is taking action in response to online testing issues that occurred during the April and May administrations of the STAAR test.

Many local school districts were impacted by different issues.

The following is a list of the school districts potentially impacted during online testing in April, which include Northside ISD, North East ISD and San Antonio ISD.

The next list has the districts affected by online testing slowdown due to inactive tests, which include Edgewood ISD, Harlandale ISD and South San ISD.

The final list has the districts impacted by testing slowdown due to multiple logins. Many of the districts in each of these categories are the same, with the exception of Alamo Heights ISD, which was only affected by the multiple logins in May and the testing in April.

Some of the actions the TEA is taking include taking these issues into consideration in this year’s campus and district accountability ratings.

The agency will waive state requirements for fifth- and eighth-grade students to pass the next grade level.

A $100,000 fee will be imposed against the company responsible for the statewide administration of the STAAR test.

Mike Morath, commissioner of education, released the following statement:

“TEA is committed to taking a more focused look at how we develop our online assessment program. It is important that we provide students with learning opportunities that will prepare them for the ever-growing technologies they will face in their future academic and work experiences.”

Read the Morath's entire report by clicking here.

