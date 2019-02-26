Texas teacher pay raises one step closer; local leaders excited, disappointed by Senate bill

SAN ANTONIO - It's a tough job -- teaching and nurturing the children of Texas.

For years, teachers have been fighting for bigger raises, and on Monday, they got one step closer.

A bill proposing a $5,000 raise for full-time teachers passed the state Senate Finance Committee and is now headed to the full Senate.

Tom Cummins, president of the Bexar County Federation of Teachers, said raises such as these are necessary.

"We've had quite a few teachers quit," he said. "They didn't expect to be rich, but they did expect to have a middle-class life."

Cummins said that's just not attainable for many teachers with current salaries.

"They have gotten pay raises, but it has not kept up with the rate of inflation. Their medical costs have also gone up substantially, so when they get the raise each year, it's eaten up by medical costs," he said.

That's why Cummins is encouraged by Senate Bill 3, which was co-authored by 20 bipartisan legislators and is a priority for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

"It takes a great leap forward. It doesn't catch us up to where we're supposed to be, but it comes in at a 7 (percent) to 10 percent pay raise," Cummins said.

Cummins said the bill is also disappointing, however.

The bill offers raises to full-time teachers, but it leaves out a long list of other school staff members and hourly employees, including librarians, nurses, counselors, bus drivers, teaching assistants, clerical employees, cafeteria workers and maintenance workers.

Cummins isn't losing hope. The bill has a long way to go before it becomes law. It must pass the state Senate, and it hasn't even gone to the state House of Representatives yet.

"We're hopeful along the way we can include everybody," Cummins said.

Cummins also said he believes local educators and leaders have a voice in the matter. He said that, when the bill was being put together, there were several clauses he and other leaders opposed, and those clauses were eventually taken out. He plans to stay vocal throughout the process.

