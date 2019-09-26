Trustee resigns same day NEISD names new superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - A school board trustee resigned on the same day the North East Independent School District officially appointed Dr. Sean Maika as superintendent.

In an email sent to KSAT.com, Joseph Trevino said he submitted his "letter of resignation from the board due to an ongoing medical condition."

"I would like to thank the community and school board for allowing me the honor of serving on the board these last two years. With Dr. Maika leading the district into the future, we will see new and amazing programs for our students and community," Trevino said.

In May, Trevino found himself in the middle of allegations against him that include sending an email with confidential student and parent information to someone who had no relation to the school district.

Trevino responded saying, "I did not learn about email till last night before the meeting," adding it was something that was not done intentionally.

Maika, who has 23 years of experience in education, said he is "humbled by the trust the school board is placing in me."

"To be able to lead the school district where my children attend is unbelievable. I am truly honored," Maika said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.