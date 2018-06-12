VIDEO: Somerset senior dedicates Mariachi violin solo to parents during graduation

SAN ANTONIO - A Somerset High School senior shared a special message through music for his parents during graduation.

Bradon Ortiz dedicated a violin solo to his parents Friday at the Alamodome.

Before his solo, Ortiz thanks his parents for their “courage and strength and words of wisdom to get me this far.”

He added, “I want to dedicate this song to them.”

Ortiz’s performance lasted about 3 and 1/2 minutes. Ortiz was a member of Somerset’s Azul Real Mariachi group.

Group instructor Adrian Lopez told KSAT.com the school band and mariachi group has played the prelude to graduation for the past two years.

Lopez said Ortiz and another senior, Efraim Perez, performed solos. Lopez considered the honor similar to that of a salutatorian speech, except with music.

The Somerset co-ed mariachi group has more than 100 members and has been part of the high school for more than 20 years.

Lopez said the group competed in Division I of the UIL State Mariachi Festival in February and placed third in the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators competition.

Somerset ISD posted video of the event on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

