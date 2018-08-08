Whataburger volunteers package school supplies to distribute to schools

SAN ANTONIO - About 25 Whataburger volunteers packaged school supplies for distribution to needy families in San Antonio.

The volunteers gathered Wednesday at the San Antonio Food Bank to gather supplies that will be distributed to 85 Communities In Schools campuses.

"We've been celebrating by giving back to the community every day this week," said Whataburger spokeswoman Karina Alderete. "We have been sending out volunteers, giving resources, time and money to some of the nonprofits in San Antonio that are doing great things throughout the community."

About 28 tons of school supplies were collected during CIS's annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive.

Communities In Schools serves thousands of students who live in poverty and rely on the organization's resources and programs to be successful in school.

