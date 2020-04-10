Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tobey Maguire and More Stars Will Play Poker for Charity While Quarantining

A slew of celebrities will soon be laying all their cards on the table! On Saturday, a stay-at-home poker tournament will take place to raise money for Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S., and $1.2 million has already been raised.

The game is only open to 75 people and a number of stars are already slated to play. In addition to a few well-known poker players, celebrities participating in the poker tournament include Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Cheryl Hines and Doyle Brunson.

On Friday, Affleck tweeted about the tournament and the good that will come out of it. "Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America," he wrote.

Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America. pic.twitter.com/im3cuWYsCD — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 10, 2020

The game of Texas hold 'em will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will be hosted by professional poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar. The tournament will be livestreamed on on Twitch, and fans will be able to interact with the players during the game, even the celebrity participants.

While these celebs are playing poker at home for a good cause, others are putting on live concerts. Here's a look at some of those performances:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey Donate Masks to Those on Front Line of Coronavirus Pandemic

Selena Gomez Announces Donation to COVID-19 Relief Fund With Upcoming Deluxe Album Release

Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Relationship and 'Instant Connection'