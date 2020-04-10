‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Jedediah Bila Reveals She Has Coronavirus, Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Is Safe
Jedediah Bila is counting her blessings. The 41-year-old Fox & Friends weekend anchor and former co-host on The View took to Instagram on Thursday to update her followers on her condition, revealing she has contracted COVID-19.
"I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19," she captioned a selfie of herself holding up an orange slice. "I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry."
Bila revealed that her husband, Jeremy Scher, also suffered from the illness, but added that her 4-month-old son, Hartley, thankfully managed to avoid having any symptoms.
"My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏)," she wrote. "This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo❤️."
View this post on Instagram
I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏) This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo❤️
It seems that Bila's symptoms lasted a relatively short time compared to others. Two weeks ago she posted a photo of baby Hartley, writing, "I'm not sick, we're all healthy here."
View this post on Instagram
Look at him looking at Daddy in the mirror.😍This kid is everything. I was off today handling some things to help keep this little guy as safe and healthy as possible during this scary and unpredictable time in NYC. I’m not sick, we’re all healthy here, and I thank you all for your messages! See you soon. xo ❤️❤️❤️
For more on how other celebrities and newsmen and women are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Todd Chrisley Was Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Jennifer Aydin Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Duran Duran's John Taylor Is Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.