‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Jedediah Bila Reveals She Has Coronavirus, Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Is Safe

Jedediah Bila is counting her blessings. The 41-year-old Fox & Friends weekend anchor and former co-host on The View took to Instagram on Thursday to update her followers on her condition, revealing she has contracted COVID-19.

"I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19," she captioned a selfie of herself holding up an orange slice. "I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry."

Bila revealed that her husband, Jeremy Scher, also suffered from the illness, but added that her 4-month-old son, Hartley, thankfully managed to avoid having any symptoms.

"My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.🙏)," she wrote. "This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo❤️."

It seems that Bila's symptoms lasted a relatively short time compared to others. Two weeks ago she posted a photo of baby Hartley, writing, "I'm not sick, we're all healthy here."

