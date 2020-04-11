Sandra Lee Says Ex Andrew Cuomo Will Always Be Family After Breakup

Sandra Lee still has a lot of love for her ex, Andrew Cuomo.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the celebrity chef and author touched on her and the New York governor's friendship after splitting last September after 14 years together.

Currently in Los Angeles, Lee revealed that they communicate every day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I get up and I see what the latest news is. Of course I watch Andrew live. And then share with him my thoughts," she says of her daily routine.

“He’s still my guy,” she notes. “Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date."

Lee adds that she's been working with Cuomo's daughter, Cara, to help P.P.E. donors with volunteer relief efforts.

“They’re my family, and they always will be my family," Lee expresses. "We share a home, we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die."

As for Cuomo, he was unavailable for comment but a spokesperson told the publication, "The Governor wishes her well in her next endeavor and we're sure it will be a success."

In January, Lee told ET that John Legend gave her reassurance during her split from Cuomo.

"I just want to be happy and free, and do what I want to do," Lee shared. "John was so good to me when I was going through my breakup with Andrew… We saw each other in Monaco and I said, 'You would know me with Andrew Cuomo,' and he goes, 'I know you because you're a great chef.'"

"He was so sweet. He is a good guy," she added. "And he took time to reassure me when I was going through a hard time. A lot of people wouldn't do that."

Meanwhile, Cuomo and his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, have both become more prevalent public figures since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last month. Chris, 49, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is still hosting his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, from home and often interviews his 62-year-old brother, Andrew.

A source close to Chris told ET earlier this week, “The brothers are aware of the ‘Cuomo Crush’ and #CuomoBrothers. They think it’s cute and playful."

The source jokingly added, "Although, Chris doesn’t understand why people think Andrew is so handsome."

Despite the Internet's obsession with the two public figures, they're not letting their popularity distract them from the work at hand.

"Both brothers know the responsibility they have during this global crisis and they take their jobs seriously," the source noted. "Chris has lighthearted moments during interviews with his brother, but isn’t afraid to ask him tough questions and hold him accountable. They both respect what the other does, and both are extremely proud of one another despite the ribbing."

See more on the Cuomo brothers in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

What Chris and Andrew Cuomo Think About the Internet's Crush on Them

Chris Cuomo Is Taking Interviews With His Brother Andrew 'Very Seriously' as He Struggles With Coronavirus

Inside Chris and Andrew Cuomo's Brother Bond: From Their Unique Childhood to Battling the Coronavirus