Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Get Into the Easter Spirit With Tasty Treats -- Watch

With Easter just a day away, Vanessa Bryant and her family are starting their celebrations early.

The late Kobe Bryant's wife took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her daughters Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, getting into the holiday spirit. In the clip, Capri tries to break open a big chocolate Easter egg that is filled with tasty treats.

Wearing protective glasses, Bianka hits the egg as her little sister sits beside her and looks shocked. Vanessa then helps her daughter crack it open.

"Oh look, there are treats inside -- let’s see what’s in there," Vanessa says.

The video continues with the two girls trying the chocolate, as Capri smiles. "Is that funny Koko Bean? Is that so cute?" she says.

"Easter Treats!🐰Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham," the mom captioned her post.

Sunday will mark the family's first Easter since Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa is also mother to 17-year-old daughter Natalia.

Last month, Vanessa and her three daughters posed in front of a tribute mural honoring Kobe and Gigi.

See the family in front of the sentimental memorial in the video below.

