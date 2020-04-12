Joe Giudice 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' Over Canceled Easter Reunion With Daughters Amid Coronavirus

Joe Giudice is feeling emotional this Easter.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this week that he was missing his daughters. Joe was supposed to reunite with his and ex Teresa's four girls -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- for the holiday, but the coronavirus outbreak has left them unable to travel to Italy to meet him.

"For 🐣, my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened," Joe wrote. "Not a day,hour,min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls. Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful."

The father of four said he felt "overwhelmed with emotions," so wanted to write about his feelings.

"My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss," he said. "This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last❤️🐰🐣 #loss #experiencesoverthings #happyeaster #memories #staystrong #writerscommunity #thoughts."

It's been an emotional time for the Giudice family, as Teresa's father, Giacinto, died earlier this month. His death came three years after his wife, Antonia Gorga, died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

"My father, my protector, my hero. God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I," Teresa wrote on Instagram on April 3. "I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life."

"You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno," she continued. "Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. 💕Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️😭"

Joe has also paid tribute to Giacinto on Instagram.

"Salute 🥃🇺🇸🇮🇹🙏 Thank you, I will forever be grateful. It is because of you that my girls know how to cook pasta, eggplant, and how to drive (lol)," Joe wrote. "Thank you for always being a great grandfather and FIL. You will be greatly missed by all of us especially because your absence was never seen, but you taught us to not to be afraid and never fear the future! My girls are strong from our great team effort!

"Today, I honor you for helping support my girls dreams," he concluded.

