'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Could Get More Episodes, Remote Reunion Because of COVID-19 (Exclusive)

The coronavirus pandemic put plans to film The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and more Bachelor franchise shows up in the air -- but it also may mean more episodes ofThe Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima, host Chris Harrison revealed that the production team was looking at whether they could extend the music-driven series another episode or two. Listen to Your Heart -- which is set to premiere on Monday and run for six episodes, wrapping on May 18 -- could also potentially get a virtual reunion show, Harrison said.

"We are not shooting anymore; the show is done, it is in the can. Now we are going back and looking with a fine-tooth comb where there are other moments that we could pull out," he shared. "Honestly, nothing is off the table."

As the host noted, it's not unusual for ABC to ask the franchise to produce another hour of a show here or there. "That happens quite a bit, so it's not crazy to look deeper into the show and think, 'Hey, could episode 6 have three hours?'" Harrison said. "So we are trying to be creative and trying to leave all the cards on the table and all options open to see what we can do."

"Everyone has an insatiable appetite for content. We want to provide that, trust me, but we also want to do this right and have a good show. We don't just want to show nonsense," he added. "So, there is a fine line of giving you good content, giving you a great television show that we have set the standard for, and throwing something on TV."

Listen to Your Heart features a brand-new cast of singles hoping to find love. But in this show, they're also trying to find a music career. Harrison noted that one of the struggles of creating a brand-new show like this one is having to introduce the audience to so many new cast members. However, he's confident fans will quickly learn their favorites -- and hopefully be invested enough in their stories for a possible reunion show to come together.

"There's definitely potential with that. We're going to, first of all, wait and see. Hopefully, everybody loves this show and they want more of it. If there is this appetite and we think that there's enough story there where there's relationships or whatever it is where it garners a special, then, yeah, [we'll do a reunion]," he said -- clarifying that with current social distancing protocols, it would likely be conducted over Zoom.

"Unless we can get people safely into a studio -- it would definitely be done without an audience -- but I think we could Zoom, or maybe bring somebody socially safe away from me, you know, do it eight feet apart," he suggested. "But yeah, I could see that happening."

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the series -- and Harrison's update on the rest of the Bachelor franchise -- in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Harrison Breaks Down 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Celeb Judges & Possible Proposals

'The Bachelor': Meet the Cast of the New Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' Gets Drama-Filled First Promo: Watch!