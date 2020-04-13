Carey Hart on His Wife Pink & Son Jameson’s ‘Intense’ Battle with Coronavirus

Carey Hart is sharing what it was like for his musician wife, Pink, and their young son, Jameson, to battle coronavirus.

In a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, Hart explained that 3-year-old Jameson was in the bath several times a day to break his soaring temperature, while Pink, 40, experienced difficulty breathing as the two fought the illness.

“It was intense,” Hart said. “They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hits old people. And, my wife got it pretty bad. She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest and she was having a hard time breathing.”

Hart said that Pink, their 8-year-old daughter Willow and Jameson had primarily been at home since early March. When Hart returned home from Daytona Bike Week on March 11, Pink was “really nervous” about the worsening global health crisis, so the couple decided to enter a stricter lockdown.

“When I got home on the 11th, we went full-blown lockdown because at that time we were assuming -- we live in a small town and my wife and kids haven’t gone anywhere, I came home and I wasn’t showing any symptoms, so we were kind of going the route that most people are which is, ‘I don’t want to get this and we are going to go full lockdown.”



Despite their efforts, Jameson and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, became ill.

“We probably stayed home for another 10 days, then my son took a turn for the worse,” Hart said. “He’d had extremely high body temperature -- he was up around 102/103 for a solid two, going on three, weeks straight. The kid was in the bath four or five times a day trying to break his temperature.”



“And then Alecia was progressively doing worse, so finally we made the decision to go to our little place in L.A. so we could be closer to our pediatrician and my wife’s doctor,” he continued. “We ended up down in L.A. for five days and then once their symptoms started to break we came back home.”

Neither Willow nor Hart showed any symptoms of the virus.

Pink and Jameson have since been retested and were negative for the virus, and Jameson appeared in good spirits in a post by Hart on Friday.

On Thursday, Pink became emotional while describing the virus as "terrifying" during an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The musician is one of several celebrities who have contracted coronavirus, including actors Idris Elba and Tom Hanks. See more below.

