Katy Perry Says Future ‘American Idol’ Episodes Will Get 'Really Creative' Amid Quarantine

Katy Perry spoke directly to her fans on Sunday, going live on Facebook minutes ahead of the new episode of American Idol.

Shooting the Facebook Live session from her car -- while wearing a holiday-appropriate Easter Bunny costume -- Perry took questions from fans about the show, and addressed the future of the season.

"What's going on with the show since we're all still in quarantine?" Perry said, reading off a question from one viewer. "Well, I think that we're all gonna have to be very creative."

"I know that we're going to get really creative and you'll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes," Perry said, sounding somewhat unsure of how to answer. "We'll see how this goes."

#AmericanIdol Q &A! Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, April 12, 2020

When asked if she planned on performing on the show this season, Perry said, "I hope so! I'd love to."

Perry also addressed how she's been doing staying at home and self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak. "It's up and down. I'm sure like everyone else," she said. "Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place."

"I love you. I miss you guys. It's a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I'm sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions," she added. "I'm in the same club… I wish I had some answers."

After saying she has "hope for the near future," Perry told her fans, "I hope that we can all get our smile back again soon. You guys stay safe and stay healthy."

Perry ended just as Sunday's new episode of American Idol began -- although with the show having suspended production, the new episode was a special episode made up of already taped footage.

The first part of the two-part American Idol: This Is Me special took a look back at the show's Top 21 contestants, including packages delving deeper into their personal lives and previously unaired performances.

It's unclear when new American Idol episodes will be filmed -- or just how creative the show will have to get -- but part two of American Idol: This Is Me airs next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez, Meghan McCain, Katy Perry and More Stars Celebrate Easter From Quarantine

How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Getting Ready for Their Baby Girl

Katy Perry Jokes About 'Social Distancing' With 'American Idol' Judges: 'If We Don't Laugh We Cry'