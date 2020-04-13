Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Easter Photos With Daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri celebrated their first Easter without Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on Sunday.

The wife of the late NBA star took to Instagram to share an adorable side-by-side photo of 17-year-old Natalia with 9-month-old Capri, and herself with 3-year-old Bianka, who were all smiles as they showed off their Easter Sunday looks.





Vanessa and the family started their Easter celebrations early. On Saturday, the mom shared a video of daughters Bianka and Capri getting into the holiday spirit by breaking open a big chocolate Easter egg filled with sweet treats.

"Easter Treats!🐰Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham," Vanessa captioned the post.





This marks the first Easter holiday since Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna, as well as seven other victims, died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. They were honored during a massive, emotional memorial service at the Staples Center on February 24, where Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time since the accident.

Last month, Vanessa also shared a photo with her three daughters in front of a tribute mural honoring Kobe and Gigi. She posted the sentimental moment on Instagram and included lyrics to Nat King Cole's song “Smile" in the caption.

To see more on Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's love story and family, watch the video below.

