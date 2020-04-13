'Westworld': One Dolores Dies -- But Is It Really the Beginning of the End?

Last week's Westworld revealed the Four-lores twist (there are four Doloreses in different host bodies), but just one week later, it seems we're down to three.

Sunday's episode of the HBO series uncovered Serac's (Vincent Cassel) backstory and how Rehoboam came to be. It unveiled more sinister sides to his quest to transform the world from chaos to order -- including how "outliers," like Serac's own brother, were used and experimented on so he could chart a course for the entire human race.

The bombshell here? Caleb (Aaron Paul) was seemingly one of those "outliers." As the original Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) began her plan to release everyone's Incite profiles, Liam Dempsey Jr. (John Gallagher Jr.) shared his fear of Caleb and what he was capable of. Later, with Liam on the brink of death -- Ash (Lena Waithe) shot him amid the chaos -- Caleb's time as a soldier was revealed to be even darker than he remembered. (It was a major downer considering the epic trip he had just experienced on an epic movie-inspired drug called Genre.)

But Dolores' big moves didn't come without consequences; Serac and his team were quickly on her trail. Despite Bernard's (Jeffrey Wright) best efforts to get Martin/Dolores not to die on the OG Dolores' sword, he was committed to seeing her plan through. "We all have a role to play," Martin/Dolores said. "Some of us won't survive."

With Bernard and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) on their way out of Incite headquarters, Martin/Dolores welcomed Serac's team to talk through the data breach -- and then blew them (and himself) up. One Dolores down -- and Maeve (Thandie Newton) didn't even have anything to do with it.

The episode concluded with Serac out of control and outraged, Dolores pleased with the destruction she had created, and Caleb questioning whether people really should know their own fates. What's next? Probably Serac's quest to kill the rest of the Doloreses -- or possibly still the one presumed dead on Sunday's episode.

When ET's Leanne Aguilera asked Flanagan at the Westworld season three premiere what's in store for Martin/Dolores this season, he had an interesting reply.

"It's kind of hard to kill the robots, isn't it?" he teased. "That's all I'm saying."

