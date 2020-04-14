Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden as Democratic Nominee in 2020 Presidential Campaign

Former President Barack Obama has officially endorsed his past running mate and vice president, Joe Biden, who recently became the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

In a 12-minute video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Obama proclaimed he was “proud to endorse” Biden for president of the United States. “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” he said.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Before making his endorsement, Obama opened his speech by acknowledging the upheaval the coronavirus outbreak has brought to the lives of Americans and those around the world.

“Let me start by saying the obvious – these aren’t normal times,” he said. “As we all manage our way through a pandemic unlike anything we’ve seen in a century, Michelle and I hope that you and your families are safe and well. If you’ve lost somebody to this virus, or if someone in your life is sick, or if you’re one of the millions suffering economic hardship, please know that you’re in our prayers. Please know that you’re not alone. Because now’s the time for all of us to help where we can and to be there for each other, as neighbors, as co-workers, and as fellow citizens.”

Obama then went out to site examples of “courage, kindness, and selflessness that we’re going to need to get through one of the most difficult times in our history.”

“Michelle and I have been amazed at the incredible bravery of our medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to save others,” Obama said. “The public servants and health officials battling this disease. The workers taking risks every day to keep our economy running. And everyone who’s making their own sacrifice at home with their families, all for the greater good.”

“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship,” he continued. “It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace -- that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House.”

Biden’s endorsement comes after the last remaining candidate, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race less than a week earlier. On Monday, he officially endorsed his former opponent in a joint video appearance. “We need you in the White House,” Sanders said of Biden.

