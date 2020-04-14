Chrissy Teigen Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' to Pump John Legend Up Before His EGOT Win: Watch

Turns out, Chrissy Teigen had a host of hidden talents before the quarantine and the coronavirus outbreak that are now lying in wait. The model and social media maven took to Instagram on Monday to post some funny videos and photos of herself, sharing those secret skills.

In one clip, a then-pregnant Teigen raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself" to her musician hubby, John Legend, pumping him up ahead of his EGOT-earning performance in Jesus Christ Superstar.

"A lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka 'rap' music," she quipped in the caption. "What was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself."

She went on to joke, "I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before."

In addition to her gift for rap, Teigen also shared that she has a skillset for dance, posting a video of herself dancing to Beyonce's "Formation" with a lampshade on her head, her talent for "ball sports," sharing a throwback pic of her with a football, and her "Olympic level synchronized swimmer" skills.

In the last video a swimsuit-clad Teigen flails her arms in the pool, viciously splashing everyone in sight.

Teigen was more serious during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about life in quarantine and struggling to come to terms with the recent coronavirus outbreak. Watch the clip below for more:

