Demi Lovato Says She Wishes Ex Wilmer Valderrama 'Nothing But the Best' Following His Engagement News

Demi Lovato is coming clean about a host of topics in her life! In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, which took place early last month before the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old singer opens up about her overdose, her dating life, and her future.

After overdosing in 2018, the "Anyone" singer notes that she struggled to accept the love and support she received.

“It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” she tells the magazine. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything.”

She adds that it was "a little challenging" to deal with her personal struggles in the public eye, noting, "I had relatives who got alerts on their phones. We didn’t even get to call them before they saw what happened.”

Lovato says thanks to the support she's received from friends and family, she has "never felt more loved." In the interview, she describes herself as "single as all hell," but in late March Lovato started dating Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich.

Lovato previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years on and off after meeting in 2010 when she was 18. In January, Valderrama announced that he was engaged to model Amanda Pacheco after several months of dating. The "I Love Me" singer notes that she hasn't spoken with her ex in a long time, despite the fact that he visited her in the hospital following her overdose.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” she says. “But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

Lovato recently featured a bride and groom running through the streets as she stood by smiling in her "I Love Me" music video that fans thought was a reference to Valderrama and Pacheco.

As for the future of her romantic life, Lovato is focused on wanting to start a family.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman," the openly bisexual star explains. "So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t."

As for Valderrama, he previously opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about his life with Pacheco prior to their engagement.

"I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again," Valderrama told ET. "And in my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."

