The Best Shows on Disney Plus to Binge-Watch Now

First launched in November 2019, Disney+ is among the latest streaming platforms to emerge in the wake of the success of Netflix and Hulu. While only a few months old, the subscription video on-demand service boasts a deep vault of family-friendly content from Walt Disney Studios and Television as well as Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and the Star Wars franchise.

The platform has also produced several, hit original series -- The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series -- that have helped attract 50 million subscribers around the world. Now, with people across the country looking for things to binge-watch after being forced to shelter in place or encouraged to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, ET has put together a guide to the best TV shows currently available to watch on the Disney+ lineup.

Sign up for Disney+ to watch all these titles and more. Also, be sure to check out our guide for the best movies on Disney+ as well.

Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World

Seasons: 10

A longtime staple of ABC’s '90s TGIF programming, the teen series followed Cory Matthews as he navigated the ups and downs of high school and college with the help of his best friend, Shawn, and his one true love, Topanga. The series ended after seven seasons in 2000 and a decade later, the franchise picked up with Cory and Topanga’s tween daughter, Riley, at the center of the story. The second series ran for three seasons.

Watch Boy Meets World here and Girl Meets World here.

DuckTales

Seasons: 5

The animated trials of trillionaire Scrooge McDuck and his mischievous grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, never get old in this beloved ‘80s series, which was recently rebooted for two more seasons, with Webby, the granddaughter of Scrooge’s maid, Mrs. Beakley, joining the gang for more antics and adventures.

Watch DuckTales here.

Forky Asks a Question

Seasons: 1

The computer-animated series is a spinoff of Pixar’s Toy Story film franchise, which introduced the handmade toy Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, in the fourth film. Set after the events of the latest film, which is also available to stream, each five-minute episode follows Forky as he asks his friends different questions about life.

Watch Forky Asks a Question here.

Gravity Falls

Seasons: 2

Twins Dipper and Mabel travel to the titular mysterious town in Oregon, where they come upon strange occurrences during their summer vacations in this short-lived, yet acclaimed animated series featuring the all-star voices of Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal and Linda Cardellini.

Watch Gravity Falls here.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Seasons: 1

The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school's first-ever stage production of High School Musical. “It's such a big honor to be continuing the High School Musical franchise because, obviously, it was just so integral to our childhoods and just is one of the most successful D-COMs. We definitely pay homage to it in a lot of different ways," actress Olivia Rodrigo told ET about the meta series, which will return for a second season.

Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series here.

Hostile Planet

Seasons: 1

Fans of Discovery Channel’s Planet Earth or Netflix’s Our Planet will enjoy Nat Geo’s global tour de force about how some of the extraordinary animals survive in the planet’s most extreme habitats. The six-part series goes from the iced-cap poles to the driest of deserts while showcasing rare looks at the lives of bison, gibbons, snow leopards and more.

Watch Hostile Planet here.

Lizzie McGuire

Seasons: 2

Starring Hilary Duff, the tween series follows the titular 13-year-old and her best friends, Miranda and Gordo, as they navigate the rollercoaster ride of being a middle schooler. To help Lizzie deal with everyday ordeals, she turns to her animated alter ego who always knows what to say. While the reboot, which follows an adult Lizzie as she navigates life in New York City, is currently in limbo, now is the time to catch up on this beloved series.

Watch Lizzie McGuire here.

The Mandalorian

Seasons: 1

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (voiced by Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. “You can't begin to imagine the level of art and technology that is being put into this production and the different departments. I wouldn't even know how to name them, break them down, there's got to be so many of them with, to create the world that we're in and you're standing in the center of it and playing, you know, and telling a story and you just can't believe it,” Pascal told ET about the ambitious and acclaimed live-action series, which has been renewed for season two.

Watch The Mandalorian here.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Seasons: 1

The renowned survivalist takes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars -- Armie Hammer, Brie Larson and Channing Tatum -- to the most extreme places on Earth for a firsthand guide to surviving in the wild and what to do if you’ve been left behind. No, Grylls does not drink water from elephant dung here, but he does get some funny moments out of his celebrity guests who are completely out of their element.

Watch Running Wild With Bear Grylls here.

The Simpsons

Seasons: 30

The long-running animated series really needs no explanation at this point. But for those who are new here, The Simpsons follows the antics of a blue-collar family -- Homer and Marge and their kids, Bart, Lisa and Maggie -- living in the every town, Springfield. The series has spawned a featured film, The Simpsons Movie, and a new short, Maggie Simpson in Playdate With Destiny, all of which is available on the platform.

Watch The Simpsons here.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Seasons: 7

After its cancellation in 2013, The Clone Wars was unexpectedly revived in 2018, with longtime Star Wars producer Dave Filoni returning for 12 final episodes to conclude the stories of Anakin and Obi-Wan, Rex, Ahsoka Tano and more. “We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series. I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge,” Filoni said at the time. And now that Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka in season two of The Mandalorian, there’s no better time to see how her journey ends after leaving the Jedi Order.

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars here.

X-Men - The Animated Series

Seasons: 5

There’s no shortage of animated Marvel series on the platform, but nothing tops 1992’s animated adaptation of the classic X-Men comics. Throughout its 76 episodes, the series brought to life well-known storylines like Days of Future Past, The Dark Phoenix Saga, and Wolverine’s ‘Weapon X’ backstory, all of which made it a hit on Saturday morning TV.

Watch X-Men - The Animated Series here.

All the series are now streaming on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

10 TV Shows With Enough Seasons to Binge Watch Until the End of Social Distancing

Quarantine Streaming Guide: The Best Feel-Good Movies on Every Service