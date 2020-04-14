'The Eddy' Trailer: Check Out Netflix's New Musical From the Director of 'La La Land'

It's like Emma Stone once said, "My aunt used to live in Paris..."

Except in The Eddy, the new limited series from Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the ones who dream are André Holland's struggling club owner and a jazz singer played by Joanna Kulig. There are a lot more goons coming to collect a debt in this, too.

Still, it's a return to form, of sorts, for Chazelle following his detour into biopics, last helming the Ryan Gosling-starring First Man. For The Eddy, he's collaborating with Jack Thorne, who wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and GRAMMY winner Glen Ballard, who composed all the music in the series. Watch the first trailer below.

Amandla Stenberg also stars as Holland's character, Elliott's, estranged daughter, with Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti (Paris, je t'aime) as Elliott's in-too-deep business partner and his wife.

"Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them. Interspersed with dynamic and uplifting performances, The Eddy conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty.

Now, the big question: will anyone jump into the river, barefoot?

The Eddy is streaming on Netflix on May 8.

